Apple iPhone co-creator Tony Fadell's advice to those who plan to buy iPhone every year is pure gold

Apple’s iPhone has fallen to a point where the majority of people, anywhere in the world can use and afford an iPhone. Additionally, co-creator of the iPhone Tony Fadell asserts that consumers do not necessarily need to purchase the newest model every year.

Tony revealed at TechSparks, YourStory's signature event and India's most significant startup-tech conference, that he personally owns a 12th generation iPhone.

"The only thing you have to realise is just as revolutionary as the computer was or the mobile phone was back in the day, that sometimes at some point, they reach a technological pinnacle,” Tony told YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma over an interview.

Also Read: PM Modi inaugrates Chennai Mysuru Vande Bharat Express train today: Know features, fare, timings and routes) The legendary portable music player, the iPod, was created by Tony and was a key factor in the creation of the iPhone. In May of this year, Apple discontinued the iPod after 20 years and 32 models. (

“We should not think any differently about innovation when it comes to that point of the curve,” Tony said. “The iPod, it may be gone, but it will never be forgotten, because Apple... it won’t be the Apple of today without the iPod."

Tony co-founded Nest Labs, the business that produced the Nest Smart Thermostat, after leaving Apple. The Nest Thermostat, the iPod, and the iPhone were three of the "50 Most Influential Gadgets of All Time" according to Time magazine in 2016.

Tony said when asked about what high-impact product entrepreneurs can build in the world that people should focus on the climate crisis and build products around a circular economy.

Tony is also an engineer, designer, mentor, investor and author. Billions of people throughout the world have used the things he created, and that has transformed the world.