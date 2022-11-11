PM Modi to inaugurate Chennai Mysuru Vande Bharat Express train today: Know features, fare, timings and routes

PM Narendra Modi will visit Bangalore today for the launch of numerous infrastructure and other projects. The semi-high-speed train from Mysuru to Chennai through Bengaluru, the Vande Bharat Express, is one of them. It is a first for South India. Currently the fifth in the nation, the train will be signalled off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today around 11 am.

The indigenous train has gained popularity along the routes it has been operating on thanks to a variety of advantages over other Shatabdi and Express trains, including its high speed, comfort, and features.

Features of Vande Bharat train:

Automatic doors, a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, on-board hotspot WiFi for entertainment, and comfy seats are all included on every coach. According to the authorities, the executive class has chairs that rotate.

“It is much more than the conventional Shatabdi rake of equal number of coaches,” an officer said.

The fourth Vande Bharat train is a more advanced type than the other Vande Bharat trains since it is lighter and has a faster top speed. To reach 100 km/h, the acceleration time is 52 seconds. The construction of the railway will boost local tourism and provide a practical and quick mode of transit.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi on 2-day visit to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana: Schedule and list of projects) Additionally, the train uses the domestic train collision avoidance technology KAVACH in an effort to boost safety and decrease accidents on railway tracks. Additionally, each coach on the Vande Bharat train has four emergency windows. In addition, it features four platform side cameras, including ones outside the bus in the back, as opposed to just two previously. (

Vande Bharat routes:

The first-ever Vande Bharat Express was launched between Delhi and Varanasi. In addition to Kanpur and Allahabad, the first semi-high-speed railway in the country stops there. Between Delhi to Shri Vaishno Devi Mata, Katra, the second Vande Bharat train was introduced. Now operating is the third run between Mumbai and Gandhinagar. In addition, PM Modi opened the fourth Vande Bharat Express between New Delhi and Una in Himachal Pradesh.

Bengaluru-Chennai train route: According to railway officials, "Vande Bharat" is exceptional because of its speed and amenities. They claimed that the train will shorten travel times and provide a novel travelling experience. “The train can travel at a speed of 160 km per hour. If run in full capacity, the train can touch Chennai from Bengaluru in just three hours,” a railway official told PTI.

Fare of Mysuru:

When travelling from Chennai to Mysuru in an AC Chair Car, the fee will be Rs. 1200; however, if the traveller purchases an Executive Chair Car ticket, the fare will be Rs. 2295.