Meet woman, who graduated from IIT, cracked UPSC exam twice, became IPS, then IAS with AIR...

Garima Agrawal took the JEE exam and was accepted into IIT Hyderabad. Garima graduated from IIT with a degree in engineering and then completed an internship in Germany.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 24, 2024, 06:20 AM IST

Millions of candidates will sit for the UPSC preliminary exam 2023 next month. Currently, candidates for the UPSC are studying nonstop to ace one of the toughest exams in India. Anybody can become an IAS or IPS officer—a doctor, engineer, or accountant, for example—if they pass the UPSC Civil Service Exam. Garima Agrawal is one such UPSC topper who changed her career path to achieve her goal of becoming an IAS.

Garima received her education at the Saraswati Vidya Mandir in Khargone. From an early age, she had demonstrated intelligence and brilliance. Her older sister Preeti Agarwal passed the Indian Postal Service exam in 2013. Garima has succeeded in everything she has tried, from school to the UPSC Civil Services. Even though Garima came from a family of businessmen, she had a strong academic focus. She received grades of 89% in class 12 and 92% in class 10 at the same Khargone school. After completing high school, Garima Agrawal took the JEE exam and was accepted into IIT Hyderabad. Garima graduated from IIT with a degree in engineering and then completed an internship in Germany.

The applicant returned to India and studied for the UPSC exam for about 1.5 years after completing an engineering internship in Germany. With a score of 240 on the UPSC CSE exam in 2017, she was selected for the IPS. Dissatisfied, Garima Agrawal continued to study for the UPSC exam even after being appointed as an IPS. She received training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Police Academy in Hyderabad, where she also pursued her education. In 2018, she gave the exam another go, and this time, she scored 40th on her retake, making her goal of becoming an IAS. Garima Agarwal is currently Telangana's Assistant District Magistrate.

Garima suggests that rather than preparing for each exam individually, candidates should prepare for the preliminary exam, main exam, and interview together. According to Garima, the same questions may appear on both the UPSC Pre and Main Exams, which means that revision is necessary. Achieving success requires more than acquiring knowledge; one must also engage in study. Mock tests ought to be administered. To accelerate the pace, practise writing questions and answers.

