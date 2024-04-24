Watch: Union minister Nitin Gadkari faints during campaign rally in Maharashtra's Yavatmal, video surfaces

He was campaigning at Pusad which comes under the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday fainted while speaking at an election rally in eastern Maharashtra's Yavatmal district. Gadkari is the BJP candidate from Nagpur. He was campaigning at Pusad which comes under the Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha constituency. A video has several on social media, which shows Gadkari suffering a fainting fit. The security personnel accompanied him and carried him off-stage. Check out the video here:



Nitin Gadkari fainted & fell down in a Rally.



-He was rushed to Hospital. Wishing for his recovery fast.



-Remember all BJP leaders, who all are mocking ArvindKejriwal disease.



-Today or Tommrow KARMA will catch you badly.



Nobody is immortal nor anyone is disease… pic.twitter.com/bH2y1eQVv9 — Manu(@mshahi0024) April 24, 2024

The minister recovered after a few minutes and completed his speech. "Felt uneasy due to heat at a rally at Pusad, Maharashtra. But now I am completely alright and on my way to Warud to take part in the next rally," the 66-year-old leader said in a post on X.

