Apple iPhone 15 Pro may get design similar to ‘Apple Watch’

Apple (Image: Reuters)

Apple’s flagship iPhone models have been featuring the same screen size since the last few years and as per the latest report, the upcoming flagship will be no different. However the next Apple flagship model, Apple iPhone 15 Pro, will likely have ultra-thin, curved bezels compared to the iPhone 14 Pro models. "Pro 15 will have thinner bezels with curve edges, display is still flat tho, only the bezels is the curve", a leaker named ShrimpApplePro shared on Twitter.

Apart from this, the leaker also suggested that the Apple iPhone 15 series will have the same sizes as the Apple iPhone 14 series models. But with the curved edges and slimmer bezels, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro will have a similar effect as seen on Apple Watch. Apart from changes in the display, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro model is also expected to come with a periscope folding zoom camera.

Earlier, the tech giant was expected to include a folding zoom camera system in the iPhone 14 range, reports AppleInsider. However, according to unspecified industry sources, a major supplier of mobile camera modules LG Innotek and camera module parts maker Jahwa Electronics will both provide this system for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

A folding zoom camera system is likely to not make a visible difference to the exterior of the iPhone, and will not necessarily reduce the camera bump. (with inputs from IANS)