Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max with diamonds, gemstones launched by Caviar, costs more than Rs 5000000…

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max worth over Rs 50 lakh has been launched by known luxury atelier Caviar. Called ‘Garden of Eden’, the new custom iPhone range price begins at Rs 7.9 lakh for the iPhone 15 Pro Wonderful Orchid, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max Panther Gold 18K commanding the highest price tag of over Rs 50 lakh. This stunning series features five custom iPhone 15 Pro models adorned with diamonds, gemstones, and Swarovski crystals. The most expensive smartphone from this collection reaches Rs 49 lakh.

The flagship of this collection, the Panther Gold 18K, boasts a chassis entirely crafted from 18K gold. Its exquisite panther bas-relief is adorned with black diamonds, totaling an impressive 159 diamonds. For those seeking a more affordable option, a variant of this model features Swarovski crystals alongside gold plating. The company’s aim is to transform the iPhone into a jewelry piece of Panthere de Cartier level.

The iPhone 15 Pro Bird of Paradise is accented with 24K gold plating and adorned with 139 Swarovski crystals. The Wonderful Orchid boasts red calfskin, enhanced by 24K gold plating, featuring 9 diamonds, and delicately finished with enamel accents. The Lovely Butterflies model is embellished with white calfskin, showcases 35 diamonds and is elegantly finished with luxurious 24K gold plating.

The heart-shaped AirTag comes as a present, but it is also available for purchase separately from the iPhone 15 Pro models. It can be used as a stylish accessory for a handbag.