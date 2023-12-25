Headlines

Meet duo who got Rs 25,000,000 funding to buy an island and make their own country

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio launches New Year 2024 plan: Unlimited calls, 5G data, OTT for more than a year at just Rs…

Apple iPhone 15 available with Rs 42,500 off in Flipkart sale, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14 at just Rs…

Apple iPhone 15 is currently available at just Rs 35,400 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 42,500 off.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 09:40 AM IST

Apple iPhone 15
Apple iPhone 15 is available at a lower price than Apple iPhone 14 in the Flipkart Winter Sale. Apple iPhone 15 is the cheapest and one of the most value for money models in Apple's flagship Apple iPhone 15 series. Apple iPhone 15 succeeds the Apple iPhone 14, the most selling phone in the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Apple iPhone 15 is the biggest upgrade iPhone has received in years and it is one of the most advanced Apple iPhone launched till date. It is a significant upgrade from last year with tons of new features.Although the Apple iPhone 15 gets a new 48MP camera setup, USB-C port, new chipset, Dynamic Island and more, its price is the same as its predecessor Apple iPhone 14 that was launched last year. 

At the time of launch, Apple iPhone 15 with 128GB storage was priced at Rs 79,900 India. However, Apple iPhone 15 is currently available at just Rs 35,400 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 42,500 off. Apple iPhone 15 is listed at Rs 77,900 on Flipkart and buyers can get Rs 5000 off on HDFC card transactions. Bringing the price of Apple iPhone 15 down to Rs 72,900. In addition to this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 37,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone. Further bringing down the price of Apple iPhone 15 down to Rs 35,400. This means, with all bank offers and discounts, you can get Apple iPhone 15 at Rs 35,400 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 42,500 off. For context, Apple iPhone 14 is priced at Rs 69,900 on Apple’s official store.

Apple iPhone 15’s camera is the biggest update in the new-gen Apple iPhone. The Apple iPhone 15 gets a 48MP primary sensor like the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. The 48MP camera is supported with a 12MP secondary sensor. Apple iPhone 15 edges are not as flat as its predecessor. The edges of the new iPhone are slightly curved which will make it easier to hold and carry. The design will also make it feel lighter. The Apple iPhone 15 gets slim bezels and notchless design with the Dynamic Island. At the rear, the phone gets frosted glass and a slightly larger camera lens. Another big noticeable change is the USB-C port at the bottom edge.

