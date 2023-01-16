Apple iPhone 14 series' Crash Detection feature continues to raise false alarms from skiers

File Photo

The Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Pro models and the Apple Watch's Crash Detection feature is continuing to send false alarms from skiers. Reports state that it is now also dialing 911 even for minor skiing stumbles.

As the name suggests, the Crash Detection features in the new Apple iPhone 14 series and Apple Watch models use the sensors available on the devices to detect a crash and automatically inform the authorities.

AppleInsider reported that Apple devices of skiers in the US state had sent automated crash warnings to dispatchers at the Summit County 911 Centre.

READ | Amazon Great Republic Day, Flipkart Big Saving Days Sales are ON: Check best deals on Apple iPhone, other smartphones

The Summit County 911 Centre saw a 22 percent swell in hang-ups, open lines, and misdialed 911 calls last December compared to December 2021, reports the New York Post.

The County's 911 Communications Director, Jim DiPerna was quoted as saying, "We’re still running in that 15 to 25 percent increase in calls (compared to last year), that very well could be generated… by these Apple-generated and automated crash notifications."

The report also said that when an automated call does come in, dispatchers will try to contact someone on the phone to confirm that there is no true emergency.

READ | Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023: Check date, time, bank offers, top deals and discounts, other details

As per DiPerna, if the owner of the phone is unaware that the authorities have been called, the officers will then attempt to track the Apple device’s location and share it with the mountain’s ski patrol.

He said, "Worst case scenario, we’re trying to figure out where you are, what went wrong, and what resources we have to send out to take care of that. It can go from a 30-second phone call to God knows how long."

The report further stated that Apple is in contact with 911 call centres that are encountering a spike in automated 911 calls because of the crash detection feature, and is collecting feedback.