Amazon Great Republic Day, Flipkart Big Saving Days Sales are ON: Check best deals on Apple iPhone, other smartphones

File Photo

India is all set to celebrate its 74th Republic Day on January 26, 2022, and brands like Amazon and Flipkart have already started running their Republic Day Sales to boost sales and to get people to celebrate. Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale is live and will run until January 20, while Amazon’s Great Republic Day sale also runs from January 15 to January 20.

Today, we will tell you about the best deals on mobile phones offered by Amazon and Flipkart during the sale.

iPhone 14 Series

The iPhone 14 series is available at a reduced price on Flipkart. The iPhone 14 base model is available at a discounted price of Rs 66,999, while the iPhone 14 Plus starts from Rs 75,999.

The iPhone 14 Pro is available online for Rs 1,22,999, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max is available at a reduced price of Rs 1,32,999. Flipkart is also offering several discounts on ICICI Bank and Citi Bank credit, debit, and EMI transactions.

Google Pixel 7 Series

On Flipkart, the Google Pixel 7 series is available at a discount of Rs, 3,000. The Pixel 7 is available starting from Rs 56,999 and the Pixel 7 Pro is now priced at Rs 81,999. HDFC Bank credit and debit card users can benefit from a discount of Rs 6,000 on the standard Pixel 7 and Rs 8,000 on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus

On Amazon India, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is available at a reduced rate of Rs 50,999 for the base model. On the other hand, the Galaxy S22 Plus can be bought for as low as Rs 59,999 on Flipkart.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3

On Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is available at a starting price of Rs 49,925. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also available at a reduced price of Rs 99,999 through Amazon India.

OnePlus 10 Series

On Amazon India, both OnePlus 10 Pro and OnePlus 10R are available at a reduced rate. The OnePlus 10 Pro is now available at a discounted price of Rs 61,999, while the OnePlus 10R starts from 32,999. SBI card holders will also get a discount of up to Rs 6,000 on the OnePlus 10 Pro and up to Rs 3,000 on the 10R model.

Nothing Phone (1) and Pixel 6a

On Flipkart, the Nothing Phone (1) is available at a discounted price of Rs 25,999. The Pixel 6a is also available for Rs 29,999, making it one of the best smartphones under Rs 30,000 in India. For ICICI Bank and Citi Bank card holders, the Nothing Phone (1) and Pixel 6a are available at a reduced price of Rs 1,000.