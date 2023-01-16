Search icon
Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023: Check date, time, bank offers, top deals and discounts, other details

The Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale 2023 began on January 15 at midnight and will end on January 20. The sale will last for a total of six days.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 10:07 AM IST

File Photo

Indian e-commerce brand Flipkart is starting 2023 with a bang as it announced its first mega sale of the year ahead of Republic Day. The Flipkart sale began on January 15 at midnight and will go on for six days till January 20. 

Consumers who had access to Flipkart plus were able to avail of the benefits of Big Savings days 24 hours earlier, from midnight of January 14.

About the sale, Flipkart has said that the customers stand to save money on every deal during the Big Saving days period. 

Flipkart Big Savings Days 2023: Know the date, time

If you are Flipkart plus customer, the Flipkart big savings days 2023 sale began for you on January 14 at midnight. 40 Flipkart super coins can be spent to avail of the benefit. 

For all the other users, the sale began on January 15 at midnight and will end on January 20. The sale will last for a total of six days, seven for  Flipkart plus customers. 

Flipkart has announced that crazy deals will be made available to customers at 12 am, 8 am, and 4 pm. Apart from this, Flipkart will also offer Tick Tock Deals where the lowest prices will be offered every day between 12 am and 10 am. 

Flipkart Big Savings Days 2023: Bank offers 

Customers are also in line to receive notable bank offers during the Flipkart Big Savings Days Sale. Customers using an ICICI Bank or Citi Bank credit or debit card will receive a 10% instant discount. 

Meanwhile, customers paying with a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card will receive a 5% cashback during the sale. Flipkart is yet to reveal all Big Saving Days 2023 offers and terms and conditions.

Flipkart Big Savings Days 2023: Deals and discounts to know

Flipkart claims to offer laptops at up to 80% off. 

Flipkart has also announced discounts on smart TVs, kitchen appliances, and other items by up to 75%. 

The Pixel 7 smartphone will be sold at a reduced price of Rs 47,999.

The Pixel 7 Pro will be available for purchase during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale for Rs 68,999 against its MRP of Rs 84,999.

There are also discounts on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus which will be available at a discounted rate. 

India Today report states that Nothing Phone (1) will be sold for Rs 24,999, at a discount worth Rs 5000.

