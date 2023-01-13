Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

Hajj 2023: Registrations to begin soon, know documents required, age limit, cost to visit Mecca, Medina in Saudi Arabia

India has signed with Saudi Arabia the Haj 2023 bilateral agreement and Saudi Arabia has assigned a quota of 1,75,025 to India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 13, 2023, 06:13 PM IST

Hajj 2023: Registrations to begin soon, know documents required, age limit, cost to visit Mecca, Medina in Saudi Arabia
File Photo

Haj Committee of India is all set to release the Hajj 2023 registration application soon on their official website - www.hajcommittee.gov.in. Every year, Hajj is performed by members of the Muslim community during Dhul Hijjah month. The Dhul Hijjah month is the last month of the Islamic Calendar.

The pivotal practice of the annual pilgrimage is called Youme Arafah, Standing on the Plains of Mount Arafat.

Like every year, this year too, lakhs of Muslims across India are anticipated to apply for the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. People who wish to embark on the Hajj will have to fill out the Hajj 2023 application form as soon as it is available. 

READ | Jallikattu 2023: Meet group of Tamil Nadu transwomen participating in festivities

Hajj Quota for India 2023 

India has signed with Saudi Arabia the Haj 2023 bilateral agreement and Saudi Arabia has assigned a quota of 1,75,025 to India.

The Hajj process is now also digitised through the Hajj mobile app, health facility - e-MASIHA, e-luggage pre-tagging, and linking the HGOs with the digital system, which has streamlined the processes for pilgrims.

Hajj 2023 Registration Process

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.hajcommittee.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'HAJ FORM' and tap on 'Apply' 

Step 3: Now, click on 'New User Registration'

Step 4: Fill out the registration form with the necessary details

Step 5: Applicants will have to fill in their Mobile Number, Email ID, First Name, and Last Name.

Step 6: Choose a password and reconfirm the password. 

Step 7: Enter the security code

Step 8: Click on 'Submit Details' 

Step 9: After registering, a system-generated OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number. 

Step 10: Activate the user ID by entering the OTP and clicking on 'Submit' 

READ | Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya full HD available for free download on Tamilrockers, Telegram, other torrent sites

Hajj 2023: Documents required 

Passport 
Bank Account
Mobile Number
Aadhaar Card

Hajj 2023 Age Limit 

There is no specific age limit to perform Hajj.

Hajj 2023 Cost from India 

There are numerous packages available from the Haj Committee of India. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 times Nysa Devgan shook fans with her sizzling hot photos
Kylian Mbappe birthday: Know Mbappe’s workout routine, abs workout, diet plan
Searching THESE topics on Google can land you in jail, legal soup
Meet Honey Singh's rumoured girlfriend Tina Thadani, here's all you need to know
From Dhanashree Verma to Natasa Stankovic- These WAGS will be cheering for Team India in New Zealand
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 573 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.