Hajj 2023: Registrations to begin soon, know documents required, age limit, cost to visit Mecca, Medina in Saudi Arabia

Haj Committee of India is all set to release the Hajj 2023 registration application soon on their official website - www.hajcommittee.gov.in. Every year, Hajj is performed by members of the Muslim community during Dhul Hijjah month. The Dhul Hijjah month is the last month of the Islamic Calendar.

The pivotal practice of the annual pilgrimage is called Youme Arafah, Standing on the Plains of Mount Arafat.

Like every year, this year too, lakhs of Muslims across India are anticipated to apply for the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia. People who wish to embark on the Hajj will have to fill out the Hajj 2023 application form as soon as it is available.

Hajj Quota for India 2023

India has signed with Saudi Arabia the Haj 2023 bilateral agreement and Saudi Arabia has assigned a quota of 1,75,025 to India.

The Hajj process is now also digitised through the Hajj mobile app, health facility - e-MASIHA, e-luggage pre-tagging, and linking the HGOs with the digital system, which has streamlined the processes for pilgrims.

Hajj 2023 Registration Process

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.hajcommittee.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the 'HAJ FORM' and tap on 'Apply'

Step 3: Now, click on 'New User Registration'

Step 4: Fill out the registration form with the necessary details

Step 5: Applicants will have to fill in their Mobile Number, Email ID, First Name, and Last Name.

Step 6: Choose a password and reconfirm the password.

Step 7: Enter the security code

Step 8: Click on 'Submit Details'

Step 9: After registering, a system-generated OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Step 10: Activate the user ID by entering the OTP and clicking on 'Submit'

Hajj 2023: Documents required

Passport

Bank Account

Mobile Number

Aadhaar Card

Hajj 2023 Age Limit

There is no specific age limit to perform Hajj.

Hajj 2023 Cost from India

There are numerous packages available from the Haj Committee of India.