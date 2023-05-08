Apple iPhone 14 in Flipkart sale vs Amazon sale: Last day to get best deal on flagship iPhone

Apple iPhone 14

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale and Amazon Great Summer Sale are ending today (May 10) and this the last day to get the Apple iPhone 14 at a massive discount. The Apple iPhone 14 is the most affordable smartphone in the Apple’s flagship smartphone and over the last few months, the phone has received a great response during the last few sales. The Apple iPhone 14 is the cheapest smartphone in the Apple iPhone 14 series that made its debut late last year. The series also comprises Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. Launched late last year, the Apple iPhone 14 failed to get a good response from the buyers during initial sales due to its similarities with Apple iPhone 13, however the smartphone picked up well in the recent Flipkart sales. The Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors.

Apple iPhone 14 in Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale

Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at just Rs 35,350 in the Flipkart sale after Rs 44,550 off. The iPhone 14 is listed at Rs 67,999 with Rs 11,901 off from the official store price. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 3,399 cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. This brings the price of the phone down to Rs 64,600. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 29,250 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means after all bank offers and discounts, Apple iPhone 14 is available at Rs 35,350 on Flipkart after a Rs 43,151 discount.

Apple iPhone 14 in Amazon Summer Sale

Apple iPhone 14 is currently available at just Rs 35,350 in the Amazon sale after Rs 44,550 off. The iPhone 14 is listed at Rs 66,999 with Rs 12,901 off from the official store price. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 3,349 cashback on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card. This brings the price of the phone down to Rs 64,600. Apart from this, Amazon is offering up to Rs 21,700 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means after all bank offers and discounts, Apple iPhone 14 is available at Rs 41,950 on Amazon after a Rs 37,950 discount.