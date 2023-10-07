Headlines

Apple iPhone 14 best deal: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale vs Amazon Great Indian Festive sale

The wait will soon be over because both sales are scheduled to start on October 8, 2023. This is your finest opportunity if you've been wanting to upgrade from your old phone to an iPhone 14.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 06:21 PM IST

The coming of Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sales, two of India's biggest shopping events, have been excitedly anticipated by many customers. The wait will soon be over because both sales are scheduled to start on October 8, 2023. This is your finest opportunity if you've been wanting to upgrade from your old phone to an iPhone 14. 

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Deals on the iPhone 14

Price-wise, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is less expensive than the recently released Apple iPhone 15 model. Apple iPhone 14 Pro is now available on Flipkart for Rs 76,805 after receiving a Rs 43,095 discount as the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023 draws closer.

For reference, the Apple iPhone 15 starts at Rs 79,900 in India. The beginning price of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro when it was released last year was Rs 1,29,900. Apple's iPhone 14 Pro with 128GB of storage is currently available on Flipkart for Rs 1,19,999 after receiving a Rs 9,901 discount.

Additionally, customers can receive Rs 5995 cashback using their Flipkart Axis Bank card. reducing the cost to Rs. 1,13,905. Additionally, Flipkart will give you up to Rs 37,100 discount when you trade in an old smartphone. This indicates that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro can be purchased from Flipkart for Rs 76805 after all discounts, which is Rs 3095 less than the official Apple iPhone 15 price. 

READ | Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Best deals on 5G smartphones under Rs 15,000

For a limited period amid the Big Billion Days sale on Flipkart, which starts tomorrow, the iPhone 14 will be offered for Rs 49,999.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: iPhone 14 offers

Here are the anticipated costs for the iPhones during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, per a report by The Hindu:

Rs 61,999 for the iPhone 14.

Rs 70,999 for the iPhone 14 Plus.

Rs 1,19,990 for the iPhone 14 Pro.

Rs 1,77,999 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

