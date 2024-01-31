Twitter
Headlines

Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 7,599 in Flipkart sale after Rs 45,400 off, check details

Modi-Macron effect on India-France ties: The soft power dimension

Saindhav OTT release: Know when, where to watch Venkatesh's action thriller

Biswajit Jha’s story, ‘Modern Buddha’ wonders ‘Are we truly a puppet in the hands of destiny?’

Virat Kohli's brother Vikas rubbishes rumours surrounding their mother's health, says 'mom is....'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 7,599 in Flipkart sale after Rs 45,400 off, check details

Modi-Macron effect on India-France ties: The soft power dimension

Saindhav OTT release: Know when, where to watch Venkatesh's action thriller

Top 10 football transfers in January window

10 foods that have more calcium than fish

How to use methi seeds to lower blood sugar levels

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

India's biggest flop film, released in 2009, made with Rs 80 crore budget, had two superstars, ended career of 1 star

Meet actress who rejected blockbuster films of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, career got ruined, she is now..

Fighter box office collection day 6: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer dips further, earns Rs 7.75 crore

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 7,599 in Flipkart sale after Rs 45,400 off, check details

Apple iPhone 13 was launched in 2021 at a starting price of Rs 79,900 and currently it is available at a reduced price of Rs 59,900 on Apple Store. However, you can buy Apple iPhone 13 at a reduced price of Rs 7,599 from Flipkart.

article-main

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 01:36 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple iPhone 13 is one of the most selling Apple iPhone models till date. The Apple iPhone 13 has received a tremendous response in the Flipkart sales. Apple iPhone 13 offers almost similar specs as the Apple iPhone 14 at a much lower price and if you are planning to buy a premium Apple iPhone on a budget than the Apple iPhone 13 is available at a massive discount in the Flipkart sale. Apple iPhone 13 introduced the diagonal rear camera design which the company is still following and if you are planning to buy a premium flagship level device but you are on a budget, Apple iPhone 13 is undoubtedly one of the best choices. Apple iPhone 13 is now the cheapest flagship available on Apple official store. Apple iPhone 13 was launched in 2021 at a starting price of Rs 79,900 and currently it is available at a reduced price of Rs 59,900 on Apple Store. However, you can buy Apple iPhone 13 at a reduced price of Rs 7,599 from Flipkart. 

Apple iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 52,999 on Flipkart after Rs 6,901 off. In addition to this, buyers can get Rs 1000 off on HDFC Bank credit card transactions. Bringing the price of Apple iPhone 13 down to Rs 51,999. Apart from this, buyers can get up to Rs 44,400 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 13 at just Rs 7,599 from Flipkart sale.

Apple iPhone 13 sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback. Apple iPhone 13 was the best seller at 2022’s Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. The Apple iPhone 13 is one of the most selling iPhone models till date and it has received a tremendous response in Flipkart sales. With the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series, Apple has reduced the price of Apple iPhone 13 significantly and it is now cheaper than ever. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why will it not be presented this year?

Meet IAS officer who was devastated after breakup, went to IIT, left high-paying job, cracked UPSC exam, secured AIR...

Budget 2024: Finance Ministry bullish on 7 percent plus growth but...

Water supply to be shut down in Delhi for 16 hours on Jan 29 and 30; check list of affected areas

Mannara Chopra says Ankita Lokhande getting evicted before her in BB17 finale is 'more than karma' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Ranvir Shorey, Abhishek Chaubey, Anurag Kashyap attend Killer Soup screening

In pics: Orry attends Nandita Mahtani's fashion show, enjoys afterparty with Sunny Leone, Sussanne Khan, Alizeh

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare reception: Aamir Khan poses with family; Kartik Aaryan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini arrive in style`

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE