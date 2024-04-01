Apple iPhone 12 Mini available at Rs 9,900 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 50,000 discount, check details

Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently available at a massive discount in the Flipkart Sale. Although Apple iPhone 12 Mini is two generations old, it is still one of the most handy iPhone models ever made. After the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini has become a rare find. Apple iPhone 12 Mini was launched at a starting price of Rs 69,900 which was almost Rs 10,000 cheaper than Apple iPhone 12 that’s why Apple iPhone 12 Mini is a sound choice if you are planning to buy a feature-rich and easy to carry smartphone. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently available at Rs 9,900 on Flipkart after a Rs 50,000 discount.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini was the first Mini smartphone in Apple’s lineup. The Apple iPhone 12 failed to create the buzz that Apple expected from it. The smartphone sports a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display and under the hood, it is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. The iPhone 12 Mini comes with the same 12MP dual rear camera setup like the standard Apple iPhone 12.

If you are planning to buy a smartphone that is small, easy to use and affordable to pocket, Apple iPhone 12 Mini is a good choice. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini was launched as an affordable alternative for people who like to have cheaper and smaller smartphones with flagship specifications.