Apple iPhone 12 Mini available at Rs 18,999 on Flipkart after Rs 40,901, check details

Despite witnessing low sales, Apple iPhone 12 was able to create a niche market for itself.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini was launched by the company in 2020 along with Apple iPhone 12, Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini was the Cupertino based tech giant’s first ‘Mini’ model. With the Mini model, Apple was aiming to cater to the audience that likes to use small and handy smartphones just like the iPhone SE model but with flagship specifications. The Mini model failed to create the buzz that Apple was expecting from it and that’s why the company pulled the plug on the form factor with the launch of Apple iPhone 14 series. Despite witnessing low sales, Apple iPhone 12 was able to create a niche market for itself. Launched at a starting price of Rs 69,900, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently available at Rs 18,999 on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently priced at Rs 37,999 on Flipkart after Rs 21,901 discount. Buyers can further reduce the price of the smartphone as Flipkart is offering a Rs 17,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone, bringing the value of the iPhone 12 mini down to Rs 20,499. The price of the smartphone can be reduced further as Flipkart is offering 10% instant discount on Federal Bank debit cards, up to Rs 1,500 on orders of Rs 5,000 and above. This brings the price of Apple iPhone 12 Mini down to Rs 18,999.

Also read: Twitter will now inform why you are getting less likes and retweets



Apple iPhone 12 features a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. Under the hood, it is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. When it comes to camera, Apple iPhone 12 features a 12MP dual camera at the rear. For video calls and selfies, the device comes with a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording.