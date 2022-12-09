Twitter will now inform why you are getting less likes and retweets

Elon Musk has revealed about the upcoming Twitter features in his latest tweet. (Image: Reuters)

Since Takeover by Elon Musk, Twitter has gone through some major changes. The microblogging platform introduced several new features for users and also touched an all-time high usage. Elon Musk being a socially active CEO, stays quite open about the plans he has about the social media platform and often introduces new features himself. Following that custom, Musk has now announced that Twitter is planning to roll out a new feature that will show true account status to users.

“Twitter is working on a software update that will show your true account status, so you know clearly if you’ve been shadowbanned, the reason why and how to appeal,” Elon Musk wrote in a tweet on Friday. This means that Twitter will no longer leave users’ wondering why they are not receiving many likes and retweets on their tweets. The issue of shadowban is quite popular on social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram.



Twitter is working on a software update that will show your true account status, so you know clearly if you’ve been shadowbanned, the reason why and how to appeal — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2022

What is a shadowban

Shadowban, also known as ghost ban, as the name suggests is a partial or indirect ban on a user’s social media profile without their knowledge. This ban allows users to share a post like another account but the social media platform restricts the content for most users. The content is restricted in such a way that it is not visible in the feed, however if someone is looking for it in the profile, they’ll be able to spot it.

This means that shadowban drastically reduces the reach of your post resulting in less likes, shares and comments. There can be several reasons for a shadowban on your social media profile but most of the time it is due to regular posts that may not sit well under the community guidelines.

Also read: Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme 10 Pro with 108MP camera, Android 13 launched in India