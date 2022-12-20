Apple iPhone 12 Mini available at Rs 16,499 on Flipkart after Rs 43,401 discount, check details

Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently priced at Rs 37,999 on Flipkart after Rs 21,901 discount during the Big Saving Days sale.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini was the company’s first Mini model that was launched by the company as a part of Apple iPhone 12 series. The smartphone comes with almost identical features as the standard model but with a small screen and a handy design. The iPhone 12 Mini failed to create the market that Apple expected from it, however the form factor was able to create a niche target audience of its own. If you are one of those people who are planning to buy a feature rich but small smartphone like iPhone 12 Mini, then you are in for a treat. Flipkart is offering Apple iPhone 12 Mini at a massive price cut during the Big Saving Days sale.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini is currently priced at Rs 37,999 on Flipkart after Rs 21,901 discount during the Big Saving Days sale. For context, Apple iPhone 12 Mini was launched at a starting price of Rs 69,900 and it is currently available at Rs 16,499 on Flipkart. Apple iPhone 12 Mini buyers can get Rs 1,000 off on EMI transactions with 1P EMI, bringing the price of the phone down to Rs 36,999.

In addition to this, buyers can further reduce the price of Apple iPhone 12 Mini as Flipkart is offering up to Rs 20,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means you can get an Apple iPhone 12 Mini at just Rs 16,499 from Flipkart after a Rs 43,401 discount.

Apple iPhone 12 comes with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. Under the hood, it is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. When it comes to camera, Apple iPhone 12 features a 12MP dual camera at the rear.