Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e go on first sale in India, EMI begins at Rs 999

Samsung has launched two new entry-level smartphones in India, Samsung Galaxy A04 and Samsung Galaxy A04e. Launched at a starting price of Rs 9,299, the new smartphones are going on first sale in India today (December 20) via Samsung India website and select retail stores. Samsung Galaxy A-series smartphones are known for the features they offer at an affordable price.

Samsung Galaxy A04 and Samsung Galaxy A04e: Price and offers

Samsung Galaxy A04e comes in three RAM and storage configurations - 3GB + 32GB, 3GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB priced at Rs 9,299, Rs 9,999 and Rs 11, 499 respectively. The smartphone is available in two colour options - Light Blue and Copper.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A04 is offered in two storage configurations - 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB priced at Rs 11,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively. The Galaxy A04 comes in three colour options - Green, Copper and Black.

As a special offer, consumers can purchase the device with attractive EMI options starting from Rs 999. Additionally, consumers can get cashback worth Rs 1,000 using Samsung Finance+, Zest and IDFC First.

Samsung Galaxy A04 and Samsung Galaxy A04e: Specifications

Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e are powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset that can clock up to 2.3GHz. The Samsung Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e come with up to 8GB RAM with RAM Plus feature. The RAM Plus solution allows users to expand RAM size as per their requirement. Both come with Android 12 full version out of the box.

The Samsung Galaxy A04 comes with best-in-segment 50MP dual rear camera. On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy A04e comes with a 13MP dual camera setup. Both smartphones come with 5MP front camera with rear depth live focus.

Both Galaxy A04 and Galaxy A04e sport 6.5’’ HD+ Infinity-V display. The smartphones come with 5000mAh battery. The devices also get an in-box Type-C fast charger. Adaptive Power Saving mode adapts to your usage and switches to power-saving mode automatically. If the battery is below 50%, it puts apps to sleep. AI Power Management puts apps to sleep if they have not been used for three days and puts them to deep sleep if not used for a month.