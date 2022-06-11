Apple iPhone 12 gets massive price cut on Flipkart

Apple iPhone 12 has received a massive price cut during the Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022. The smartphone is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 53,999 for the base model with 64GB storage capacity and the e-commerce platform. The other variant of the Apple iPhone 12 with 128GB storage capacity is also available at a reduced price of Rs 58,999. Flipkart is also offering attractive deals on other Apple iPhone 12 series smartphones. The Apple iPhone 12 series was launched in India in 2020 at a starting price of Rs 79,990. Currently, Apple’s official website is offering the Apple iPhone 12 with 64GB storage for Rs 65,900.

Buyers can further reduce the price of the smartphone as Flipkart is offering up to Rs 12,500 off in exchange for your old smartphone. Apart from this, buyers can avail Rs 2,250 instant discount when paying via Axis Bank credit card. Flipkart is also offering 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and IDFC First Bank credit card transactions along with 3-months Gaana Plus subscription.

Apple iPhone 12 is part of the company's former flagship series. The smartphone features a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display. The display comes with 1170 X 2532 pixels resolution and HDR support. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Apple A14 Bionic chip as seen on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

When it comes to camera, the Apple iPhone 12 gets dual 12MP sensors with OIS. The lenses come with f/1.8 aperture and 2x optical zoom. For video calls and selfies, the smartphone sports a 12MP f/2.2 shooter with TrueDepth. Apple iPhone 12 is IP68 water and dust resistant and it is also eligible for the upcoming iOS 16 update.