Apple iPhone 11 available at Rs 8,950 in a Flipkart sale after Rs 32,049 discount, check details

Apple iPhone 11 is still available for purchase on several ecommerce platforms and the device will continue to get support from Apple despite being discontinued.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 was the highest-selling smartphone globally of 2020 and it is one of the most popular iPhone models till now. Although the Apple iPhone 11 was discontinued by the company after the launch of the Apple iPhone 14 series, it is still a worthy smartphone with a good camera and decent performance. The Apple iPhone 11 was the base model in the iPhone 11 series that also comprises iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. Launched in India in 2019 at a starting price of Rs 64,900, the Apple iPhone 11 is available at just Rs 8,950 in a Flipkart sale after a Rs 32,049 discount. 

Apple iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display and it is powered by A13 bionic chipset. When it comes to cameras, the smartphone gets dual 12MP sensors at the rear and 12MP selfie shooter at the front. The Apple iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 40,999 on Flipkart after a price cut of Rs 2,901. In addition to that, buyers can get a 5% cashback on a Flipkart Axis Bank card, bringing the price of the device down to Rs 38,950. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 30,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone.

This means that you can get an Apple iPhone 11 at just Rs 8,950 from Flipkart after a Rs 32,049 discount. Apple iPhone 11 is still available for purchase on several ecommerce platforms and the device will continue to get support from Apple despite being discontinued. 

