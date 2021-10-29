Apple faces lawsuit for not selling charger with iPhone 12

A group of university students from China have filed a PIL against Apple for not providing its customers with a charger on the purchase of the iPhone. The students have demanded that the tech company provide an iPhone charger in the box itself.

Apple stopped giving out chargers and earpods with the launch of the Apple iPhone 12. The company decided to do so to reduce the company’s carbon footprint and save roughly 2 million metric tonnes of carbon annually. Earlier, the company used to ship adapters with earpods along with its phones until 2020.

In a report by Vice, students believe that Apple is using the environment as an excuse to sell its MagSafe chargers separately even though such chargers consume more electricity than the wired ones.

Students have also made a point about the cable that Apple provides. They believe that that the USB-C-to-Lightning cables are not compatible with other adapters that are available in the market.

This is not the first time that Apple is facing a lawsuit regarding its chargers and product quality. Apple was asked to switch from Lightning cable to USB-C cable in Europe and in Brazil, Apple was fined $2 million for selling iPhone 12 phones without adapters.