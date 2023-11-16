Headlines

Apple extending free access to safety feature for another year, check details

The Apple feature enables users to text with emergency services while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage and has already made a significant impact, contributing to many lives being saved.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 16, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

Apple iPhone 14 users can use the Emergency SOS via satellite feature for free for another year as the company has announced to extend the free access. The feature was introduced by the company with the launch of Apple iPhone 14 series and the latest iPhone 15 series also has the safety feature. As the name suggests, the feature enables users to text with emergency services while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage and has already made a significant impact, contributing to many lives being saved.

“Emergency SOS via satellite has helped save lives around the world,” Kaiann Drance, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, said in a statement.

“From a man who was rescued after his car plummeted over a 400-foot cliff in Los Angeles, to lost hikers found in the Apennine Mountains in Italy, we continue to hear stories of our customers being able to connect with emergency responders when they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to,” she added.

Building on this satellite infrastructure, Apple recently introduced Roadside Assistance via satellite to connect users to AAA if they have car trouble while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage.

Roadside Assistance via satellite is available in the US and is included for free for two years, starting at the time of activation of a new iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max. This satellite service requires iOS 17. (with inputs from IANS)

