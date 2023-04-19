Apple CEO Tim Cook to meet PM Narendra Modi ahead of Delhi store launch, to talk about jobs, iPhone production

Apple CEO Tim Cook with PM Narendra Modi

Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday (April 19) ahead of the launch of the brand's second official store in India, a new report by CNBC claims. Tim Cook inaugurated Apple BKC, the first official Apple retail store in India, on April 18 in Mumbai. The tech giant’s second official store will be open to the public from April 20. It is located in Select Citywalk mall in the Saket region of the nation's capital. Apple has seen a significant growth in the Indian market in the past few years and experts believe that India is next China for the Cupertino-based tech giant. Although the Indian market is dominated by Google’s Android OS, Apple has significantly increased its production capacity in the country. JP Morgan believes that Apple will move around 25% of its iPhone production to India in the coming two years.

As per the report, Apple CEO Tim Cook and PM Narendra Modi will likely discuss Apple’s expansion plan in India. Narendra Modi is reportedly keen to know how Apple will create new employment opportunities in India and how the brand can support the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Narendra Modi last met Apple CEO Tim Cook in 2017. The leaders also met during Cook’s visit to India in 2016. Since then, Apple iPhone sales have seen a steep rise in India, thanks to local production and static pricing. Apart from PM Narendra Modi, Tim Cook is also expected to have a meeting with India's deputy IT minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.