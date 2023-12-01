Apple AirPods Pro available at just Rs 540 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 16,450 off, check details

Apple AirPods Pro are currently available at Rs 540 after a Rs 16,450 discount in the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale.

Apple AirPods Pro is available at lowest price ever in the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale that begins today (December 1). In the Flipkart sale, the ecommerce platform is offering attractive deals on products across various categories and buyers can further reduce the price by exchanging their old smartphones. Apple AirPods are the most popular TWS earbuds across the globe and the Pro version of the earbuds is quite favourite of users who use them for longer durations. In the Flipkart sale, you can get the Apple AirPods Pro for Rs 540, which is one of the lowest ever price of premium TWS earbuds till date. Apple AirPods Pro were priced at Rs 26,990 at launch and the earbuds were available at a great discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. However, the Apple AirPods Pro are currently available at Rs 540 after a Rs 16,450 discount in the Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale.

Apple AirPods Pro features a lightweight design with smaller stems, wide charging case and silicone eartips. The tapered silicone tips with the AirPods Pro are sweat and water resistant. As per the company, Apple AirPods Pro offers more than 24 hours of total listening time with the MagSafe charging case. The AirPods Pro features a transparency mode that allows users to hear and interact with the world around you.