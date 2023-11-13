Headlines

Android users may soon get new secret code feature for locked chats

PM assured all possible help: CM Dhami said as he conducts inspection at Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site

Chhath Puja 2023 date, significance: All you need to know about Kharna, Nahay Khay

'Wherever PM Modi, Amit Shah go their job...': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's harsh remarks ahead of polls

Meet Indian tycoon who bought Rs 10 crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV even before Ambani, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Android users may soon get new secret code feature for locked chats

PM assured all possible help: CM Dhami said as he conducts inspection at Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site

Chhath Puja 2023 date, significance: All you need to know about Kharna, Nahay Khay

7 Rarest birds in the World

Most boundaries in an innings in World Cup 2023

10 strongest female characters in Marvel Universe

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Meet Amitabh Bachchan's favourite South cinema star, it's not Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Prabhas

Know story of real Tiger, Indian spy who infiltrated Pakistan Army, was tortured for years; inspired Tiger 3, Gadar 2

This TV actress lost her father during board exams, was made to beg, cry and plead for money, now owns luxurious...

HomeTechnology

Technology

Android users may soon get new secret code feature for locked chats

With the locked chats list hidden, even if someone gains physical access to a user’s phone, they won’t be able to see your sensitive conversations.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app in the world. Used by millions of people for day to day communication, WhatsApp is also among the apps that can have most of our personal information. To keep the users and their data safe, the company rolls out new features from time to time and to keep up with that, the company is reportedly rolling out a new secret code feature for locked chats on Android to some beta testers.

According to WABetaInfo, a new settings section might be available within the list of users’ locked chats, providing them with the option to hide the entry point to open locked chats.

“Specifically, after configuring a secret code, the entry point to view locked chats will no longer appear in the chat list. Instead, users can access these chats by entering the secret code into the search bar within the Chats tab,” the report noted.

With this feature, the report mentioned that users gain enhanced privacy by removing the entry point to the locked chats list, others won’t be able to easily identify or access the conversations that are locked. This will ensure that others can’t easily identify or access these secured conversations, effectively preventing accidental or unauthorised entry into sensitive discussions.

With the locked chats list hidden, even if someone gains physical access to a user’s phone, they won’t be able to see your sensitive conversations.

In addition, hiding the list of locked conversations helps prevent exposure because anyone can understand that there may be some locked conversations, according to the report. Meanwhile, WhatsApp has added a new ‘Protect IP Address in Calls’ option that helps hide your location from other parties on the call.

The new option hides your IP address from the other party by relaying calls through WhatsApp Servers, ensuring that other parties in the call cannot see your IP and subsequently deduce your general geographical location. (with inputs from IANS)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IAS Govind Jaiswal, son of rickshaw puller, lost mother at young age, cracked UPSC in 1st attempt with AIR...

'Made ridiculous allegations, PM mocked us': Virender Sehwag lashes out at critics following 'Pakistan Zindabhaag' post

Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar's major World Cup record, becomes leading run-scorer of 2023 ODI WC

Pakistan officially knocked out of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India-New Zealand semi-final confirmed

IND vs NED: Virat Kohli takes ODI wicket after 9 years for India, Anushka Sharma's reaction goes viral - Watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE