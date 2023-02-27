10 lesser-known WhatsApp tips and tricks for Android and iOS you must know

File Photo

Meta-owned WhatsApp is one of the most used apps. Whether it is for personal use or business, many people rely on WhatsApp for better communication. What started off as a simple messaging app is now growing steadily over the years. Today, we will dig deep into the app and list out some useful WhatsApp features that you may have missed.

Here are 10 secret WhatsApp tips and tricks for Android or iOS.

Pin important chats: You can pin important chats on top of the chat list for easy access. Simply swipe right on the chat you want to pin, and tap on the pin icon.

Use WhatsApp without a phone number: You can use WhatsApp without a phone number by downloading a third-party app called TextNow, which provides you with a free virtual phone number.

Format your text: You can format your text by adding asterisks (*) before and after a word for bold, underscores (_) for italics, and tildes (~) for strikethrough.

Disable media auto-download: You can disable media auto-download by going to Settings > Data and storage usage > Media auto-download, and choosing which media types you want to download automatically.

Use WhatsApp on a computer: You can use WhatsApp on a computer by downloading the WhatsApp Desktop app or visiting web.whatsapp.com on your browser and scanning the QR code using your phone.

Reply to specific messages: You can reply to specific messages by long-pressing on the message you want to reply to and tapping on the reply icon.

Send self-destructing messages: You can send self-destructing messages by tapping and holding on the message you want to send, and selecting the option for disappearing messages.

Create shortcuts for frequently used chats: You can create shortcuts for frequently used chats on your home screen by long-pressing on the chat, tapping on the three dots, and selecting "Add chat shortcut".

Hide your online status: You can hide your online status by going to Settings > Account > Privacy > Last seen, and choosing "Nobody".

Use WhatsApp in dark mode: You can use WhatsApp in dark mode by going to Settings > Chats > Theme, and selecting "Dark".