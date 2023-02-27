NEET PG 2023 admit card released at nbe.edu.in, check direct link, steps to download

File Photo

The National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences, NBE has reportedly released the NEET PG 2023 Admit Cards on the official website - www.nbe.edu.in. Reports state that the NEET PG Admit Cards are available on the official websites - www.nbe.edu.in and www.natboard.edu.in.

The official confirmation from NBE is still awaited, however, many students on Twitter have said that the admit cards have been released and are available through their candidate login.

NEET PG 2023 Admit Card - Direct link to download

NEET PG 2023 Admit Card: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.nbe.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the 'NEET PG 2023' tab on the homepage

Step 3: On the new page, click on the link provided for Application Link and then Admit Card

Step 4: Enter the NEET PG roll number, date of birth, and other details

Step 5: The NEET PG 2023 Admit Card will now be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the admit card and take a printout for future use.

According to the NBE schedule, the NEET PG 2023 Exam will be held on March 5, 2023. As of now, candidates are waiting for the Supreme Court to resume the hearing for NEET PG 2023 postponement plea. Candidates are seeking a delay in the NEET PG exam by 2 to 3 months.