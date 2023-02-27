Holashtak 2023 begins today: Know what it is, why auspicious things are not done 8 days before Holi?

File Photo

The eight days before Holi is known as Holashtak. In 2023, Holashtak will begin on February 27 and will continue till March 7. The 8 days before Holi are called Holashtak and are considered inauspicious to carry out any important work.

Events such as entering a new home, marriage, engagement, and mundan, among others, are prohibited and considered inauspicious during Holashtak. During this time, however, it is considered auspicious to worship Lord Vishnu and chant Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, especially in the eight days before Holi.

During these 8 days, Prahlada, Lord Vishnu's devotee, worshipped Lord Vishnu and was then helped by God himself. During Holashtak, people bathe, chant, praise different gods and goddesses, and worship Lord Vishnu.

It is suggested that one should perform Bhagavad Bhajans and Vedic rituals, yajna so that they can get rid of all their sufferings during these 8 days. Chanting Mahamrityunjaya Mantra in Holashtak rids people from all kinds of diseases and sufferings and provides them with good health.

What should not be done during Holashtak?

During the 8 days of Holashtak, auspicious work like marriage, house entry, mundan, among others are forbidden. All other cultural deeds cannot be carried out during these days except for funerals. During Holashtak, there is no good muhurat for daughters-in-law to come home, carry out an engagement, hold a baby shower, and worship the sun and Chhath puja after the birth of the child. It is also considered inauspicious to start a business during these 8 days.

Why are auspicious things not done during Holashtak?

As per religious scriptures, in these 8 days, King Hiranyakashipu had imposed various miseries to prevent his son Prahlad from worshipping Lord Vishnu and showing his devotion to him. This led Hiranyakashipu to turn to his sister Holika. Hiranyakashipu's sister had the boon of not getting burned by fire which is why she sat in the fire along with Prahlad. But, Prahlad survived the fire and Holika was consumed by it. These 8 days when Hiranyakashipu imposed various miseries on Prahlad were very difficult for him and that is why the time of Holashtak is considered inauspicious.