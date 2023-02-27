Search icon
Zee Cine Awards 2023 winners list: Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan win Best Actor awards, The Kashmir Files wins Best Film

Reports state that filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva also won big awards at the ceremony. The official list of winners is not out yet but many actors have revealed the titles they won at the Zee Cine Awards this year.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 05:14 PM IST

The Zee Cine Awards were held in Mumbai on February 26. The awards ceremony saw many celebrities grace the red carpet. Kartik Aaryan and Alia Bhatt, who were both in attendance, won the award for Best Actor/Actress at the award show. While Kartik won Best Actor for his performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Alia won the Best Actress trophy for Gangubai Kathiawadi. 

Reports state that filmmaker Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva also won big awards at the ceremony. The official list of winners is not out yet but many actors have revealed the titles they won at the Zee Cine Awards this year. 

Here is the list of winners

Best Actor Male: Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)

Best Actor Female : Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Best Film: The Kashmir Files

Viewers' Choice Best Actress: Alia Bhatt (Darlings)

Viewers' Choice Best Actor: Anupam Kher (The Kashmir Files)

Performer Of The Year Male: Varun Dhawan (JugJugg Jeeyo and Bhediya)

Performer Of The Year Female: Kiara Advani (Jugjugg Jeeyo and Bhool 
Bhulaiyaa 2)

Best Debut: Rashmika Mandanna (Goodbye)

Best Supporting Actor Male: Anil Kapoor (Jugjugg Jeeyo)

Reports state that the Zee Cine Awards 2023 were hosted by actor-brothers Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana.

