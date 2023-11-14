Headlines

Revealed: Secret behind Malaika Arora's fitness and diet

World Cup 2023: Star Sports forced to remove Virat Kohli from IND vs NZ preview poster, here’s why

Buy these premium travel adapters, get up to 45% off

Get your hands on amazing anime wall posters, get up to 60% off

This is world's oldest company, found 1445 years ago, firm survived two atomic bombs

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Revealed: Secret behind Malaika Arora's fitness and diet

World Cup 2023: Star Sports forced to remove Virat Kohli from IND vs NZ preview poster, here’s why

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Ram-Leela; share unseen BTS photos with heartfelt note

Indian actors with most films in 100 crore club

10 superfood that prevents premature greying of hair

AI imagines popular Hollywood characters celebrating Diwali

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Ram-Leela; share unseen BTS photos with heartfelt note

Rhea Chakraborty says there is a 'sense of fear' in Bollywood in hiring her post drugs case: 'The power of trolls is...'

Not Sunny Deol, but this pan-India star was Rajkumar Santoshi's first choice for Ghatak

HomeSports

Sports

World Cup 2023: Star Sports forced to remove Virat Kohli from IND vs NZ preview poster, here’s why

ICC World Cup 2023: India will face New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the first semi-final match tomorrow (15 November).

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 08:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Ahead of the highly anticipated match between India and New Zealand at the World Cup semi-final stage, a major controversy erupted that involved ICC World Cup 2023 official broadcasting partner Star Sports after putting Virat Kohli’s face in the match’s preview poster alongside Kane Williamson.

This decision of Star Sports of using Kohli’s face instead of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has enraged fans on social media, accusing them of being biased. The argument was that Rohit being the captain should be in the poster standing alongside the New Zealand skipper. 

As a result of all the massive backlash, Start Sport finally replaced Kohli's face with Rohit.

Riding on nine consecutive wins, India will face New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the first semi-final match tomorrow (15 November). The Rohit Sharma-led side will be playing against the Kiwis once again in a semi-final stage. In the previous edition of the ODI World Cup, New Zealand outplayed India by an 18 run win in semi-final. 

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Suryakumar Yadav.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Whereas Australia and South Africa will lock horns in the second semi-final match taking place on 16 November at Eden Garden in Kolkata.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Wherever PM Modi, Amit Shah go their job...': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's harsh remarks ahead of polls

World Diabetes Day 2023 theme, significance: Key differences between Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes

Delhi-NCR air pollution: Will it rain in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram today? Air quality remains 'Poor' on Diwali morning

PM assured all possible help: CM Dhami said as he conducts inspection at Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site

One of India's richest actors has never given a hit, has more luxury cars than Khans, runs Rs 2500 crore business empire

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

In pics: Madhu Chopra, Harbhajan Singh, Siddharth Chopra attend Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding celebration

Inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue Leela Palace, where events cost Rs 2 crore, rooms 1 lakh per night

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE