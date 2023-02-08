Search icon
'Will Miss Rishabh Pant But..', Rohit Sharma opens up on playing XI ahead of Nagpur test.

One of the most prestigious cricket series of the year, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is just one day away from ushering in all the fun. Rohit Sharma and co. have the upper hand as the BGT is being hosted in India in spite of which there are players whose absence might concern the host team.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Feb 08, 2023, 05:51 PM IST

File photo

One of the most prestigious cricket series of the year, the Border Gavaskar Trophy is just one day away from ushering in all the fun. Rohit Sharma and co. have the upper hand as the BGT is being hosted in India in spite of which there are players whose absence might concern the host team. Rishabh Pant and Jusprit Bumrah are yet to recover from their injuries but their absence can be opportunities for other players.

Rohit Sharma mentioned once again that India is going to miss the Star Wicketkeeper Batsman in the coming series against Australia but he is certain that the team has enough world-class players to perform well in any format and are ready to fill the gaps. 
While talking to the media Indian Captain said  “We will miss Rishabh Pant but we have guys to fill into the role. We have had a good talk with the batters about their plans and hopefully, we will execute it from tomorrow onwards.”

The 25-year-old Roorkee boy met with a horrific car crash on Delhi-Dehradun Highway while going back to his home on 30th December 2021. He still is recovering from multiple ligament tears due to which he was not considered for the series, however, Pant is out of Danger and recovering well. While taking to Instagram stories he wrote a heartfelt message for his fans "Never knew just able to sit out and breathe fresh air feels so blessed” The Left Handed wicket-keeper batsman played one of the most valuable and match-winning knocks 89 off 138 balls as India went on to chase down the target of 330 runs to seal the series in the “Fortress Gabba” in the fourth and final test match of the series in January 2021. 

India and Australia will be playing the most anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy starting tomorrow at  Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

