'Why didn't you play in Korea?' Angry fan flies to Sweden after Cristiano Ronaldo misses pre-season friendly

Angry South Korean fan, Kwak Ji-hyuk flew all the way to Sweden to confront Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for sitting out a friendly match in Seoul.

In an 11-minute long clip posted on his Youtube channel - which has racked up nearly 3,000,000 views - Kwak Ji-hyuk approaches the Portuguese striker at a hotel in Stockholm.

When Ronaldo appeared in the lobby, Kwak shouts in English, "Why didn't you play in Korea?" only to be ignored.

Kwak - who describes himself as a former die-hard fan of Ronaldo - had filmed himself trying to make several attempts to grab the star's attention. He even waved a sign written in Portuguese.

"Even when I put the sign right in front of his eyes, I was utterly ignored," Kwak says in the video.

"You are so nice to your fans here but why did you do that to us?" he adds bitterly.

Ronaldo remained on the bench throughout last month's exhibition game. The star's fans were enraged and even threatened a lawsuit which prompted a police probe into the alleged fraud.

CR7's no show also prompted a blame game, in which K-League were accusing Juventus of "deception" - a claim that was quickly rejected by the Italian club.

As for the police investigation, it is underway after a criminal complaint was filed against Ronaldo, Juventus and the South Korean agency that organised the match.

According to South Korean reports, Kwak is again planning to fly to Italy next month to confront Ronaldo.

(Inputs from AFP)