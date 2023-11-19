Headlines

Watch: Virat Kohli staring Marnus Labuschagne during IND vs AUS World Cup final, video goes viral

Australia needs 241 runs to win against India in World Cup final 2023.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2023, 07:49 PM IST

During India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final clash today at Narendra Modi Stadium, star player Virat Kohli was seen staring Marnus Labuschagne as he comes to strike after Steve Smith’s dismissal.

Watch the viral video here…

Talking about the match, Australia won the toss and chose to field. Riding on Kohli’s crucial knock of 54 runs and KL Rahul’s blistering performance of 66 runs, India scored 240 runs with all wickets down.

Now to earn the sixth ODI World Cup title, Australia needs 241 runs to win. So far Australia have lost three crucial wickets of David Warner (7 runs), Mitchell Marsh (15 runs) and Steve Smith (4 runs).

So far, India has remained unbeaten in the marquee tournament and earned ten wins in a row. Whereas Australia had a rough start to the campaign by experiencing two defeats against India and South Africa. But after that, the Pat Cummins-led side proved their worth and clinched eight wins in a row. 

India Playing 11 - Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammad Shami.

Australia Playing 11- David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

