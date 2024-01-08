Headlines

Marnus Labuschagne backs this star player to replace David Warner as opener in Tests for Australia

German football legend Franz Beckenbauer passes away at 78

7th Pay Commission: Central govt employees likely to get two benefits soon; check details

Watch: Hardik Pandya sweats out in gym ahead of IPL 2024, video breaks internet

World's most charitable man, an Indian, donated Rs 829734 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Shiv Nadar

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Marnus Labuschagne backs this star player to replace David Warner as opener in Tests for Australia

7th Pay Commission: Central govt employees likely to get two benefits soon; check details

World's most charitable man, an Indian, donated Rs 829734 crore, not Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Shiv Nadar

Indian cricketers who played most T20I matches as captain

Rohit Sharma's biggest achievements with MI in IPL

9 foods worse than alcohol for liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Two Men Illegally Enter Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse, Fake ID Cards found

India-Maldives Diplomatic Row: 3 Ministers Suspended After Objectionable Comments Against PM Modi

T20 World Cup 2024, India's Schedule: From Fixtures, Dates To Venues - All You Need To Know

This 2023 hit beat Dangal, 3 Idiots to become highest-rated Indian film on IMDb; it's not Jawan, Dunki or Animal

Animal box office collection crosses Rs 900 crore worldwide, Ranbir Kapoor film beats SRK's Pathaan's India haul

This actress was once called ‘panauti’, kicked out of 13 films, later gave first Rs 100-crore women-led film

HomeSports

Sports

Watch: Hardik Pandya sweats out in gym ahead of IPL 2024, video breaks internet

Hardik Pandya will be missing the highly anticipated T20I series between India vs Afghanistan starting on January 11, 2024.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 10:19 PM IST

article-main
Watch: Hardik Pandya sweats out in gym ahead of IPL 2024, video breaks internet
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Team India’s squad has been announced for the T20I series against Afghanistan starting on January 11. Fans are excited to see India cricket captain Rohit Sharma and star player Virat Kohli return to the shortest format of cricket after such a long time. However, they also might be slightly sad as India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be missing the highly anticipated series. 

After Pandya was ruled out of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 midway after suffering an ankle injury, there has been lots of speculation with respect to his fitness and comeback for Team India. Recently, the injury also forced him to miss the South Africa tour and some reports suggested that he may miss the upcoming IPL 2024. However, fans can now expect some positive news as he has started working out in the gym which might hint at his return to the two marquee tournaments, IPL 2024 and T20 World Cup 2024.

On Monday, Pandya provides a major update about his fitness on Instagram by posting a video of an intense workout session in the gym. The video which shows him engaging in battle rope exercises and heavy weightlifting has broken the internet.

The post also had a captain that read, “Only one direction to go, forward.”

Watch the viral video and some of the reactions here:

Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians (MI) captain for the upcoming IPL 2024. the 30-year-old who was initially retained by Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL Auction 2024 was traded to Mumbai Indians. The 30-year-old’s return to MI with whom he won four IPL trophies (2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020) was itself a big celebration for the fans. 

With the star all-rounder’s new responsibility as a captain, he has also brought an end to Rohit Sharma’s ten-year stint as an MI skipper who led the team to record five IPL triumphs (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020).

Meanwhile, after the South Africa tour, Team India is gearing up for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. The first match will played at Mohali Stadium in Punjab on January 11. Following the second match on 14 January at Holkar Stadium in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. 

The series will be concluded on 17 January with the third match to be played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar

Afghanistan squad: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmaullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem, Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib and Rashid Khan.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi schools to remain closed for next 5 days for students up to Class 5

COVID-19: India witnesses 605 fresh cases, total COVID case tally stands at over 4.5 crore

Pune gangster Sharad Mohol shot dead by own gang members on his wedding anniversary

Budget 2024: Why was Budget presentation date changed to February 1?

Aishwarya Sharma reacts as Bigg Boss gives Abhishek a second chance after slapping Samarth Jurel: 'Salman sir jab...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE