Sports

Virat Kohli video calls Smriti Mandhana after RCB clinch maiden WPL title, pic goes viral

In a viral picture, Virat Kohli can be seen congratulating RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana via video call as her team secured the first-ever WPL title after defeating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the final on Sunday.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 18, 2024, 12:11 AM IST

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli congratulated the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Smriti Mandhana via video call as the franchise clinched their first-ever WPL title after defeating Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in the final on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

In a viral picture, Kohli can be seen congratulating RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana for her team's maiden WPL triumph via video call.

Furthermore, the 35-year-old also takes on his Instagram to laud the women's team by calling them 'Superwomen' for earning the coveted trophy.

This remarkable win also broke the franchise's 16-year-long trophy drought as RCB which Kohli has been a part of since the inaugural season (2008) are yet to win an IPL title.

Batting first, DC were bowled out for 113 in 18.3 overs. RCB chased down the target of 114 with three balls to spare, much to the disappointment of the weekend crowd that turned out to support the home team.

With Shafali Verma (44 off 27 balls) going great guns, DC were cruising at 64 for no loss in 43 balls before they committed harakiri, losing 10 wickets for just 49 runs.

Spinners Shreyanka Patil (4/12) and Sophie Molineux (3/20) helped RCB stage a remarkable recovery after Shafali’s exploits at the top of the order.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals: 113 all out in 18.3 overs (Shafali Verma 44; Shreyanka Patil 4/12, Sophie Molineux 3/20) Royal Challengers Bangalore: 115 for two in 19.3 overs (Smriti Mandhana 31, Sophie Devine 32, Ellyse Perry 35 not out). 

(With inputs from PTI)

 

