Virat Kohli ends long-term partnership with manager Bunty Sajdeh

At the moment, the reason for their separation hasn’t been disclosed, but it is possible that Kohli might start his own company soon and is on the verge to register it.

With India losing their World final against Australia yesterday, the long-term partnership of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli and founder of Cornerstone, Bunty Sajdeh has also come to an end.

“Yes, Kohli and Bunty have parted ways after a very long and successful partnership. Over the years, there are a lot of other cricketers who’ve parted ways with Cornerstone. Rohit, KL Rahul, Ajinkya, Shubman and others. But Virat and Cornerstone were inseparable. Now, that relationship is over too,” an industry source told CricketNext.

In 2020, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions entered into a talent management space through a partnership with Cornerstone and called Dharma Cornerstone Agency. However, Kohli’s partnership with Cornerstone operated separately, and the joint venture formed in 2020 was not a part of their association.

Apart from managing Kohli’s commercial interests and brand value presence off the field, Bunty was also the star player’s closest friend. It's been more than a decade since Kohli joined Cornerstone and their partnership has resulted in signing deals with big companies, including a 100 crore partnership deal with Puma.

Reports also suggest that Cornerstone prioritized Kohli’s interest over other athletes. As a result of that, they had to part ways with other prominent players like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Ajinkya Rahane, as the company chose to primarily focus on Kohli.

However, the company is still associated with star athletes like PV Sindhu, Sania Mirza, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yash Dhull on board.