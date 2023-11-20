Headlines

Meet man who worked with Virat Kohli for over 10 years, managed brand value, got him Rs 100 crore deal

Virat Kohli ends long-term partnership with manager Bunty Sajdeh

Studies on Neuroprotective Potential of IGF-1 DES Peptide

Fresh twist in billionaire Gautam Singhania's divorce settlement as estranged wife Nawaz Modi demands...

Unbeatable deals on Cricket bats exclusively on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who worked with Virat Kohli for over 10 years, managed brand value, got him Rs 100 crore deal

Watch: Deepika Padukone shares Jawan moment with Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at World Cup final, fans call it 'wholesome'

Virat Kohli ends long-term partnership with manager Bunty Sajdeh

Distribution of World Cup 2023 prize money among all 10 teams

9 purple foods to add to your diet

IND vs AUS: Luxury car collection of top cricket players

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Watch: Deepika Padukone shares Jawan moment with Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam at World Cup final, fans call it 'wholesome'

Nargis Fakhri breaks silence on dating rumours with Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor: ‘People started to…’

Meet World Cup final's mystery girl, who became camera's favourite, did reality TV shows, is National Film Award winner

HomeSports

Sports

Virat Kohli ends long-term partnership with manager Bunty Sajdeh

At the moment, the reason for their separation hasn’t been disclosed, but it is possible that Kohli might start his own company soon and is on the verge to register it.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 07:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With India losing their World final against Australia yesterday, the long-term partnership of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli and founder of Cornerstone, Bunty Sajdeh has also come to an end.

At the moment, the reason for their separation hasn’t been disclosed, but it is possible that Kohli might start his own company soon and is on the verge to register it.

“Yes, Kohli and Bunty have parted ways after a very long and successful partnership. Over the years, there are a lot of other cricketers who’ve parted ways with Cornerstone. Rohit, KL Rahul, Ajinkya, Shubman and others. But Virat and Cornerstone were inseparable. Now, that relationship is over too,” an industry source told CricketNext. 

In 2020, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions entered into a talent management space through a partnership with Cornerstone and called Dharma Cornerstone Agency. However, Kohli’s partnership with Cornerstone operated separately, and the joint venture formed in 2020 was not a part of their association.

Apart from managing Kohli’s commercial interests and brand value presence off the field, Bunty was also the star player’s closest friend. It's been more than a decade since Kohli joined Cornerstone and their partnership has resulted in signing deals with big companies, including a 100 crore partnership deal with Puma.

Reports also suggest that Cornerstone prioritized Kohli’s interest over other athletes. As a result of that, they had to part ways with other prominent players like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, and Ajinkya Rahane, as the company chose to primarily focus on Kohli.

However, the company is still associated with star athletes like PV Sindhu, Sania Mirza, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Yash Dhull on board.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Colombia set to sterilise Pablo Escobar's 'cocaine hippos': Here's why

Tiger 3 box office collection day 7: Salman Khan's actioner bounces back, earns Rs 17 crore

SC to hear today pleas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala govts on 'delay' by Governors in giving assent to bills

Himachal Pradesh: Russian couple found dead, naked, with injury marks in Manikaran

Nidhhi Agerwal is all set to star in her new OTT thriller flick "AKIDO"

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Bigg Boss 17’s ‘aalishaan, shaandaar’ house with new therapy and phone rooms, all-new theme

Viral photo of the Day: Adah Sharma looks mesmerising in yellow saree, Kareena Kapoor goes out with Taimur and Jeh

In pics: Kangana Ranaut enjoys garba night, interacts with fans in Ahmedabad as she promotes Tejas

In pics: Suhana Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Sara Tendulkar, Veer Pahariya party with Orry

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE