Viral video: MS Dhoni's luxurious glass bike garage in Ranchi - watch

Recently a video of Dhoni has gone viral on the internet which showed some glimpses into his massive glass garage in Ranchi that has many luxurious vehicles.

Cricket fans are cognisant of India’s former cricket captain and CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s obsession with bikes and vintage cars. Dhoni's collection of automobiles comprises at least 70 bikes which include Kawasaki Ninja, Ducati, Harley Davidson, and 15 luxury and vintage cars, some of which are KIA EV6 worth ₹61 lakh, Hummer H2 worth ₹75 lakh, Land Rover, Audi Q7.

Recently a video of Dhoni has gone viral on the internet which showed some glimpses into his massive glass garage in Ranchi that has many luxurious vehicles.

In the clip which was uploaded by a person named Shadab Saifi on YouTube can be seen panning the camera to capture the vast bike collection the 2011 World Cup-winning captain has.

As the video proceeds, fans can see the upper deck of the garage, where most of the vintage two-wheelers were seen parked. The video also showed the ground floor, which is filled with some latest two-wheeler collections.

Watch the viral video here:

The video received massive attention on social media, gaining over 1.2 lakh views. However, this is not the first time that fans have seen the rare collection on the internet. Earlier, Dhoni’s wife Sakshi had also shared a photo of his garage on Instagram.

Cricket fans across the world are excited to see MS Dhoni’s return in the upcoming IPL 2024, which is expected to commence on 22 March.

Last season, Dhoni guided CSK to their fifth IPL title after winning over the then Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in 2023.