Viral: Sania Mirza's first photo after divorce with Shoaib Malik breaks the internet

India tennis legend Sania Mirza shared a couple of images on her Instagram account days after the news of her divorce from Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik was made public.

In recent news, Sania Mirza, the acclaimed tennis player, has found herself in the spotlight regarding her personal life. The buzz surrounds her former husband, Shoaib Malik, who has recently tied the knot with Pakistani actress Sana Javed. Despite the ensuing controversy, Sania has chosen to respond with elegance and poise.

The social media reaction to this development has been varied, with both Indian and Pakistani supporters expressing their views. While some extended their support, others engaged in trolling. Nevertheless, Sania has chosen to stay above the fray, maintaining her composure. Her team issued a statement emphasizing the need for privacy and extended best wishes to Shoaib for his third marriage.

Amidst these developments, Sania Mirza shared a photo on her Instagram story from an event, exuding confidence in a dark blue satin shirt and gray pants. The caption revealed that only 10 days remain for the Australian Open, indicating her focus on the upcoming tennis tournament. This display of strength and resilience has garnered admiration from her fans.

In a previous post, Sania shared a photo featuring two pairs of Crocs, a thoughtful gift from her son, Izhaan. Despite the personal challenges, Sania seems to be moving forward, embodying strength and determination.

The recent stir in social media was triggered by Shoaib Malik's third marriage, which he announced on January 20 with Sana Javed. The news left people surprised, considering the ongoing rumors about the possible divorce between Shoaib and Sania. Sania's father, Imran Mirza, later confirmed the divorce, revealing that the relationship had ended several months ago. The Mirza family subsequently issued an official statement addressing the conclusion of Sania and Shoaib's association