The Iron Sheik, WWE Hall of Famer, passes away at 81 (Photo: Twitter/The Iron Sheik)

The Iron Sheik, WWE Hall of Famer, has passed away at the age of 81. According to a statement on The Iron Sheik's official Twitter account on June 7, it was announced that he passed away peacefully. His real name was Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri and he was better known to the world as The Iron Sheik.

The statement read, "Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a true legend, a force of nature, and an iconic figure who left an incredible mark on the world of professional wrestling. It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of The Iron Sheik, but we also take solace in knowing that he departed this world peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations to come."

The Iron Sheik became WWE Champion the day after Christmas in 1983 when he defeated Bob Backlund in Madison Square Garden. The Iron Sheik left WWE in 1988 but reappeared in 1991 by the side of former enemy Sgt. Slaughter as Colonal Mustafa. His last in-ring appearance was at WrestleMania 17, as The Iron Sheik returned for one night only, winning the game.

Sheik received his WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2005. The Iron Sheik remained a pop culture icon due to his bombastic online persona and appearances on The Howard Stern Show, The Eric Andre Show and more.

