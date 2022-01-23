Syed Modi International 2022: PV Sindhu beats Malvika Bansod to end 2-year title drought

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu overcame Malvika Bansod in straight sets 21-13, 21-16 to win her second women's singles Syed Modi International title on Sunday. In a one-sided encounter, Sindhu hardly broke her sweat as she swept aside her young compatriot Bansod.

The summit clash lasted for just 35 minutes with World number 7 PV Sindhu easily defeating world number 84 Malvika Bansod, to end her two-year wait for a BWF title.

Sindhu had earlier won the Syed Modi International in 2017 and was expected to add to her tally after overcoming fifth-seeded Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia in the semifinal on Saturday.

Malvika the 20-year-old, on the other hand, came into the summit clash on a stellar run, having defeated Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal in India Open 2022 earlier this month. Sindhu though proved to be an obstacle too hard to overcome.

Earlier, the men's singles final between Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout was declared a no-match as one of the finalists tested positive for Covid-19.

"BWF can confirm one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19 this morning," stated an official statement.

Meanwhile, the seventh-seeded Indian duo of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto defeated T Hema Nagendra Babu and Srivedya Gurazada in the mixed doubles title final in straight games 21-16, 21-12.