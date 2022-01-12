Siddharth's apology to Saina Nehwal should be taken as a corrective measure for gender sensitivity debate

The issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged security breach in Punjab saw a war of words between two celebrities, actor Siddharth and badminton champion Saina Nehwal on Twitter. In the now-deleted tweet, Siddharth wrote, "Subtle cock champion of the world. Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna."

He was responding to Saina's tweet in which she said: "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi."

Many social media users took offence to Siddharth's tweet citing its 'sexist and misogynistic' nature. Saina's father Harvir Singh Nehwal also demanded an apology from the actor. The National Commission for Women (NCW) had also asked Twitter to block the actor’s account.

Siddharth responded on Monday and said that he did not mean to disrespect anyone and his tweet contained no kind of insinuation. He has also posted an open letter of apology to Saina. He, among other things, said, "As for the joke…If a joke needs to be explained, then it wasn't a very good joke to begin with. Sorry about a joke that didn't land.”

How a joke went wrong

Siddharth clarified that he had no 'malicious' intent and that he is a 'feminist ally'. He said, "Cock and bull. That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading. Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period.”

However, among all this, one point should be looked at that the war of words between two different political ideologies made one important point go overlooked.

In the times of strong feminist movements across the globe, every person claiming to be a 'feminist ally' should not only be careful in their word selection, but also the casual sexism of day to day conversation, something that can easily seep into public comments.

The idea is not to divide the gender gap further, but to bridge it.