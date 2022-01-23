Syed Modi International Live Streaming: When and where to watch PV Sindhu vs Malvika Bansod live in India

Twice an Olympic medal winner PV Sindhu will take on her compatriot Malvika Bansod in the Women's singles final of the Syed Modi International badminton tournament 2022, on Sunday.

Sindhu overcame fifth-seeded Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia in the semifinal on Saturday, after Kosetskaya conceded the second women's semifinal due to an injury and was forced off retired hurt. This, after Sindhu, the former World Champion had taken the first game 21-11, following which Kosetskaya suffered the setback and had to pull off midway through the game.

Malvika Bansod meanwhile registered a comeback win against Anupama Upadhyay in her respective semifinal clash winning 19-21 21-19 21-7. For the unversed, Malvika had earlier this month defeated Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal in the India Open 2022 and comes into the summit clash on the back of a stellar run.

Having won the Olympic bronze medal in Tokyo last year, PV Sindhu has not won a BWF title for the past two years, while she last won the Syed Modi International in 2017. Whereas, this will be the first meeting between PV Sindhu and Malika Bansod.

Here are all the details you need to know about PV Sindhu's clash with Malvika Bansod in the Syed Modi International 2022:

When and Where will the match between PV Sindhu and Malvika Bansod take place?

The summit clash between PV Sindhu and Malvika Bansod will be held at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow, with the finals slated to begin at 2:00 PM IST onwards, on Sunday, January 23.

Which channel will telecast the match between ​PV Sindhu and Malvika Bansod in India?

The match between PV Sindhu and Malvika Bansod, alongside all the Syed Modi International 2022 finale matches will be telecasted on DD Sports in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the match between PV Sindhu and Malvika Bansod in India?

The match between PV Sindhu and Malvika Bansod will be streamed live on the Prasar Bharti Sports youtube channel.