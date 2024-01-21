Headlines

Ratan Tata's company to cut 2800 jobs as it will close 2 blast furnaces at...

Shoaib Malik achieves this massive T20 feat hours after marriage announcement

'If your image is used or morphed...': Rashmika Mandanna reacts after main accused in her deepfake video case arrested

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams: Big update students need to know

Weather update: Delhi-NCR reels under cold wave, dense fog, 'orange alert' issued

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shoaib Malik achieves this massive T20 feat hours after marriage announcement

Not Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Tabu or Dimple Kapadia, this actress has won most National Film Awards for Best Actress

Meet IIT-JEE exam topper Raghu Mahajan, who quit IIT-Delhi during his course due to...

10 most-liked Hindi web series in 2023

Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani: Industrialists invited to Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony

10 effective tips for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

Controversy: Why So Much Hate Towards Hardik? Fan War Explained | Hardik Pandya Vs Shivam Dube | IPL

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review | Better Than Tata Nexon?

Artificial Intelligence Will Rule Many Things In Future, Warns ISRO Chief S. Somanath

'If your image is used or morphed...': Rashmika Mandanna reacts after main accused in her deepfake video case arrested

Not Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Tabu or Dimple Kapadia, this actress has won most National Film Awards for Best Actress

Meet actress, who wanted to crack UPSC exam to become IAS officer, but started doing films due to...

HomeSports

Sports

Shoaib Malik achieves this massive T20 feat hours after marriage announcement

After Shoaib Malik struck 17 runs (not out) for Fortune Barishal in BPL, he joined the elite list of scoring the most T20 runs.

article-main

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 09:38 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Pakistan’s star cricketer Shoaib Malik has been at the top of headlines ever since he announced marriage to actress Sana Javed amid ongoing separation rumours with Indian tennis star player Sania Mirza circulating online. While his personal life is gaining loads of attention and discussions among netizens, Shoaib outshines on the cricket field with a massive T20 feat. 
 
The star batter scripts history by becoming the first Asian player and the second overall to score 13000 runs in the shortest format of cricket. He managed to accomplish this feat during a BPL (Bangladesh Premier League) match played between Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders at Sher-E-Bangla Cricket Stadium in Dhaka yesterday.
 
After he struck 17 runs (not out) for Fortune Barishal, he joined the elite list of scoring the most T20 runs. He now holds the second place with 13010 runs. The list is currently being reigned by West Indies star batter Chris Gayle with 14562 runs.
 
The match also went in favour of Shoaib’s team as they secured a five-wicket win over Rangpur Riders. He also contributed to the team’s victory by taking one wicket.
 
Former Pakistan captain announced on Saturday that he has married a second time to the country's popular actor Sana Javed in Karachi. The cricketer released his wedding photograph on social media platform X with his new wife, with the words "And We created you in pairs".
 
There have been strong rumours since 2022 about differences between 41-year-old Shoaib and Sania leading to a split, and they have rarely been seen together in the last couple of years.
 
Just a few days back Malik unfollowed the Indian star on Instagram. Their five-year-old son Izaan lives with Sania.
 
A family source told PTI that Sania had initiated the divorce proceedings.
 
"It was a 'khula'. I do not wish to comment beyond this," said the source. Khula refers to the right of a Muslim woman to unilaterally divorce her husband.
 
Shoaib and Sania had got married in the Indian player's hometown Hyderabad in April 2010 and they used to live in Dubai.
 
The social media posts by the 37-year-old Sania also indicated that she was under stress.
 
About a week ago she posted on Instagram, "When something disturbs the peace of your heart, let it go," along with a picture of herself, standing before a mirror with eyes closed.
 
Two days back also she posted a story on instagram, indicating the turmoil within.
 
"Marriage is hard, Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard, Choose your hard. being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard.
 
"Communication is hard. No communicating is hard. Life will never be easy. I will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely."
 
(With inputs from PTI)
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet IIT graduate who once backed Rs 14150000 crore company, know his Shah Rukh Khan connection

Fighter advance booking collection crosses Rs 1 crore in just 12 hours, Hrithik, Deepika-starrer set for bumper opening

Tanishaa Mukerji calls Animal pro-feminist film that 'endorses equality' and 'makes women understand their hypocrisy'

Who invented butter chicken? Delhi's 2 big restaurants reach High Court

Ravichandran Ashwin receives invitation to attend Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE