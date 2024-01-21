Shoaib Malik achieves this massive T20 feat hours after marriage announcement

After Shoaib Malik struck 17 runs (not out) for Fortune Barishal in BPL, he joined the elite list of scoring the most T20 runs.

Pakistan’s star cricketer Shoaib Malik has been at the top of headlines ever since he announced marriage to actress Sana Javed amid ongoing separation rumours with Indian tennis star player Sania Mirza circulating online. While his personal life is gaining loads of attention and discussions among netizens, Shoaib outshines on the cricket field with a massive T20 feat.

The star batter scripts history by becoming the first Asian player and the second overall to score 13000 runs in the shortest format of cricket. He managed to accomplish this feat during a BPL (Bangladesh Premier League) match played between Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders at Sher-E-Bangla Cricket Stadium in Dhaka yesterday.

After he struck 17 runs (not out) for Fortune Barishal, he joined the elite list of scoring the most T20 runs. He now holds the second place with 13010 runs. The list is currently being reigned by West Indies star batter Chris Gayle with 14562 runs.

The match also went in favour of Shoaib’s team as they secured a five-wicket win over Rangpur Riders. He also contributed to the team’s victory by taking one wicket.

Former Pakistan captain announced on Saturday that he has married a second time to the country's popular actor Sana Javed in Karachi. The cricketer released his wedding photograph on social media platform X with his new wife, with the words "And We created you in pairs".

There have been strong rumours since 2022 about differences between 41-year-old Shoaib and Sania leading to a split, and they have rarely been seen together in the last couple of years.

Just a few days back Malik unfollowed the Indian star on Instagram. Their five-year-old son Izaan lives with Sania.

A family source told PTI that Sania had initiated the divorce proceedings.

"It was a 'khula'. I do not wish to comment beyond this," said the source. Khula refers to the right of a Muslim woman to unilaterally divorce her husband.

Shoaib and Sania had got married in the Indian player's hometown Hyderabad in April 2010 and they used to live in Dubai.

The social media posts by the 37-year-old Sania also indicated that she was under stress.

About a week ago she posted on Instagram, "When something disturbs the peace of your heart, let it go," along with a picture of herself, standing before a mirror with eyes closed.

Two days back also she posted a story on instagram, indicating the turmoil within.

"Marriage is hard, Divorce is hard. Choose your hard. Obesity is hard. Being fit is hard, Choose your hard. being in debt is hard. Being financially disciplined is hard. Choose your hard.

"Communication is hard. No communicating is hard. Life will never be easy. I will always be hard. But we can choose our hard. Pick wisely."

(With inputs from PTI)