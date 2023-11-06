Headlines

‘Shame on you…': Netizens react after Angelo Mathews is ‘timed out’ on Shakib’s appeal

It was a rare moment in the history of cricket that took place in Delhi when a batter was declared timed out after failing to face the ball in the required time.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 07:33 PM IST

Netizens have slammed Shakib Al Hasan’s bold appeal for declaring Angelo Mathews out after not coming to bat on time during the thrilling clash of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Here's what netizens said about Shakib's appeal.

It was a rare moment in the history of cricket that took place in Delhi when a batter was declared 'timed out' after failing to face the ball in the required time.

After Shakib bowled out Sadeera Samarawickrama for 41 runs, Mathews was the incoming batter for Sri Lanka at no.6. On the pitch, Mathews helmet strap broke and while he was waiting for the replacement, Shakib noticed it and immediately went for the appeal to declare the batter out. Mathews also spoke to the umpire regarding the appeal but it was Shakib decision to go ahead with or not. The Bangladesh skipper upheld the decsion, leaving the umpires with no choice. As a result, Angelo Mathews became the first cricketer to get timed out in an international match.

According to MCC Rule, after the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless time has been called, be ready to receive the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 3 minutes of the dismissal or retirement.

 

 

 

