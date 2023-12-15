‘Shame on MI:’ Netizens react after Mumbai Indians remove Rohit Sharma from captaincy

After Mumbai Indians announced Hardik Pandya as captain on their official Instagram account, netizens on X (formerly known as Twitter) reacted to the news by trending ‘Shame on MI.’

India’s star-all rounder Hardik Pandya is all set to take on the new role of captaining Mumbai Indians (MI) in the upcoming IPL 2024. With Pandya’s new responsibility as a captain, he has also brought an end to Rohit Sharma’s ten-year stint as an MI skipper who led the team to record five IPL triumphs (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020).

Last month, Pandya who was initially retained by Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL Auction 2024 was traded to Mumbai Indians. The 30-year-old’s return to MI with whom he won four IPL trophies(2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020) was itself a big celebration for the fans. But returning as a captain replacing Team India skipper Rohit Sharma doesn’t seem to digest well with the netizens.

After Mumbai Indians announced Pandya as captain on their official Instagram account, netizens on X (formerly known as Twitter) reacted to the news by trending ‘Shame on MI.’

Here are some of the reactions:

Shame on MI. Rohit Sharma has given so much to Mumbai Indians. The way they handled situation is worst anyone would have imagined.

Meanwhile, the IPL Auction 2024 will take place on 19 December 2023 at Dubai’s grand venue, Coac-Cola Arena. Ten franchises will participate in the auction. It is expected that this auction will see franchises engage in a bidding war that may lead to breaking the bank for the inclusion of talented players.

As the auction is taking place a month after the World Cup 2023 ended, franchises will probably be looking forward to buying the star performers of the tournament. Players like Travis Head, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Starc, etc are expected to trigger some record-breaking bids.