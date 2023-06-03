Search icon
'Saddened...': Virat Kohli and other Indian icons react to the tragic Odisha train accident

Officials in Bhubaneswar have reported that 200 ambulances, 50 buses, and 45 mobile health units are currently operating at the accident site, along with 1,200 personnel.

Image Source: Twitter

Former India cricket captain Virat Kohli and Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, along with several other prominent athletes, have expressed their deep sorrow over the tragic train accident that occurred in Odisha's Balasore district. The accident has claimed the lives of at least 238 people and left over 900 injured. This train crash, which involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train, is one of the deadliest accidents of its kind since India gained independence.

Despite being in England with the Indian cricket team for the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval from June 7, Kohli has expressed his heartfelt wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

Abhinav Bindra, India's first individual Olympic gold medalist in rifle shooting, was left heartbroken upon hearing news of the accident.

India cricketer Shreyas Iyer called the visuals coming from Balasore "shocking".

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones.

Former Indian all-rounder, Irfan Pathan, expressed his deep sorrow upon hearing the news, which was truly heart-wrenching.

Several other cricketers also expressed condolences on the tragic accident.

On Friday evening, a train crash occurred near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, approximately 250km south of Kolkata and 170km north of Bhubaneswar. This tragic incident, which is now the fourth deadliest in India according to available records, has prompted the Railway Ministry to launch a thorough investigation. 

