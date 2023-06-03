'Saddened...': Virat Kohli and other Indian icons react to the tragic Odisha train accident

Image Source: Twitter

Former India cricket captain Virat Kohli and Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, along with several other prominent athletes, have expressed their deep sorrow over the tragic train accident that occurred in Odisha's Balasore district. The accident has claimed the lives of at least 238 people and left over 900 injured. This train crash, which involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train, is one of the deadliest accidents of its kind since India gained independence.

Officials in Bhubaneswar have reported that 200 ambulances, 50 buses, and 45 mobile health units are currently operating at the accident site, along with 1,200 personnel. The bodies of the deceased are being transported to hospitals in various vehicles, including tractors.

Despite being in England with the Indian cricket team for the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval from June 7, Kohli has expressed his heartfelt wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident.

Saddened to hear about the tragic train accident in Odisha. My thoughts and prayers go out to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 3, 2023

Abhinav Bindra, India's first individual Olympic gold medalist in rifle shooting, was left heartbroken upon hearing news of the accident.

Heartbreaking news from Odisha about the devastating train accident. My heart goes out to all those affected and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Please, let's all extend our support and prayers to them. May the injured recover swiftly. — Abhinav A. Bindra (@Abhinav_Bindra) June 3, 2023

India cricketer Shreyas Iyer called the visuals coming from Balasore "shocking".

Shocking visuals from Odisha. Praying for those affected by the tragic train accident — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) June 3, 2023

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones.

Extremely sad hearing about this tragic train accident involving Coromandel Express in Odisha.



Condolences to all families who have lost their loved ones and prayers for quick recovery of those injured. https://t.co/9foYqHybNa — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 3, 2023

Former Indian all-rounder, Irfan Pathan, expressed his deep sorrow upon hearing the news, which was truly heart-wrenching.

Heart wrenching news coming from Odisha. My thoughts and prayers for the families who lost their lives in this horrific train accident. #OdishaTrainTragedy — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 3, 2023

Several other cricketers also expressed condolences on the tragic accident.

Devastated by the loss of lives in Odisha. May god give strength to the families of victims. Wishing speedy recovery to those injured. Nation stands with you. — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 3, 2023

Pained to know about railway accident in Odisha involving Coromandel express and another passenger train. Thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who lost their near and dear ones. Appeal @RailMinIndia & Govt. of Odisha to rescue the passengers at the earliest. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 2, 2023

I offer my deepest condolences to the families of all those who lost their life in the #Odisha train mishap my prayers for the quick recovery of the injured #CoromandelExpress — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) June 2, 2023

My deepest condolences to the families affected by the tragic train accident in Odisha. My prayers are with the bereaved families and wishing speedy recovery to the injured. — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 2, 2023

On Friday evening, a train crash occurred near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, approximately 250km south of Kolkata and 170km north of Bhubaneswar. This tragic incident, which is now the fourth deadliest in India according to available records, has prompted the Railway Ministry to launch a thorough investigation.

