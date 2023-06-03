Search icon
Viral video: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s soon-to-be-wife Utkarsha Pawar touches Dhoni’s feet after CSK wins IPL, netizens react

Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets to win IPL 2023. A video has gone viral of Utkarsha Pawar touching Dhoni's feet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 01:34 PM IST

Screenshot Twitter: @sai_vamshi21

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Gujarat Titans to win the record-equaling sixth IPL championship five days ago, but the supporters are still in shock about it. The fact that MS Dhoni won a fifth trophy while leading the team headquartered in Chennai is like the cherry on top for his supporters. 

In a game that lasted almost three days, CSK defeated GT in a last-ball thriller to win the championship. Ravindra Jadeja sealed the victory for the Super Kings by scoring 10 runs off the final two deliveries. The gamers then spent a long night partying before moving on to their next location.

After the game, celebrations started close to the CSK dugout, when MS Dhoni was spotted talking with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Utkarsha Pawar. Utkarsha Pawar and Dhoni greeted one other, hugged, and before she tried to MS Dhoni's feet, he immediately tried to stop her.

Watch the viral video:

Fans are praising Utkarsha and Dhoni's responses in the video, which has gained widespread attention. A user says, "Dhoni has really earned that status of God.....Long Live MSD....", another user said, "This is a Team of Family. Incredible."

According to news reports, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Utkarsha Pawar plan to wed on June 3, 2023. Gaikwad was earlier scheduled to travel for the World Test Championship Final match against Australia at the Oval in London, England. The Maharashtra batter, however, was replaced by Yashasvi Jaiswal as one of the Indian team's reserves due to his marital processes.

Diabetes: What is the best time for exercise to control blood sugar levels?
Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar attend Pamela Chopra's prayer meet
Meet Aashka Goradia, TV actress-turned entrepreneur who is founder of fastest 100 crore Indian beauty brand
In pics: Tejasswi Prakash sets the internet on fire with her gorgeous photos in blue dress
In pics: Jeetendra, Ekta Kapoor, Rani Mukerji attend Laksshya Kapoor's 7th birthday bash
First-image
Odisha train accident: 50 dead, over 350 injured as Coromandel Express derails; PM Modi expresses grief
