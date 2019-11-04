SaarLorlux Open: Sen-sational Lakshya overcome's Weng Hong Yang to clinch title

India’s eighth-seeded Lakshya Sen clinched his second successive BWF World Tour Super 100 title with a thrilling win over China’s Weng Hong Yang in the final of the SaarLorLux Open on Sunday.

In just 59 minutes, he overcame Weng 17-21 21-18 21-16 in the summit clash for his third successive singles title of the season.

He had earlier bagged the Belgian International challenge and Dutch Open Super Tour 100 in his last two outings. He had also reached the Polish Open final this year.

Lakshay SEN- SATIONAL! ’s emerging star @lakshya_sen won his rd tittle of the year at the #saarlorluxopensuper100 after defeating s Weng Hong Yang 17-21, 21-18,21-16. Congratulations champ! Keep rising higher! #IndiaontheRise #badminton pic.twitter.com/c3LrI6YY7s — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) November 3, 2019

The World number 51 - who has won the Asian Junior Championship, silver at the Youth Olympics and a bronze at World Junior Championship last year - continued to impress on the senior circuit.

The 18-year-old from Uttarakhand had a 1-2 head-to-head record against the Chinese, however, the shuttler rallied his way after squandering the first game.

Lakshya now is all set to break into the top 50 bracket when the BWF rankings are released on Tuesday.

The young Indian shuttler is likely to participate in two International Challenge events, the Irish Open (November 13-16) and Scottish Open (Nov 21-24) -- before featuring in the Syed Modi International Super 300 (Nov 26-Dec 1).