Saarlorlux Open: Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen to lead Indian challenge in Germany

Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Lakshya Sen will be leading the Indian challenge at the Saarlorlux Open Super Tour 100 tournament beginning in SaarLorLux, Germany on Tuesday (29 October).

Saina will hope to grab another title after going through a rough patch with her last victory coming way back in January at the Indonesia Masters.

The 29-year-old Saina will start her campaign against Germany's Fabienne Deprez.

The Indian top-seeded in the women's singles category is also one of only two players in the draw who are ranked within the top 10 of the world rankings. The other is Olympic champion Carolina Marin - who had beat Saina in the final of the Indonesia Masters when the Spaniard pulled out due to an injury.

Lakshya, meanwhile, will look to grab his third title of the season after claiming the Belgian International and Dutch Open titles. He had also reached the finals of Polish Open.

The eighth-seeded Indian has received a bye in the first round and will begin his campaign against the winner of the first-round match between Eetu u Heino and Elias Bracke.

Kiran George, Mithun Manjunath and Rahul Bharadwaj are among the other Indians in the fray.